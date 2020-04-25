Visakhapatnam: RTC to launch parcel services to overcome losses

Visakhapatnam: In a move to recoup the losses incurred and tide over the financial crisis in times of lockdown, the Public Transport Department (PDT) has decided to use its fleet of buses for cargo and parcel services. In connection with this, the PDT Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Madireddy Pratap instructed the executive directors and regional managers in the state to commence the cargo and parcel services.

There are about 1,000 buses at 10 bus depots that come under the ambit of Visakhapatnam division. In Visakhapatnam district, the depots are located at Waltair, Simhachalam, Steel City, Gajuwaka, Paderu, Madhurawada, Narsipatnam, Anakapalle, Maddilapalem and Visakhapatnam.

Initially, 10 to 15 buses will be utilised for cargo and parcel service from each depot in the division limits. Depending on the demand, a greater number of buses will be deployed for cargo service. PDT, Visakhapatnam district, normally earns a daily revenue of Rs.1 crore. But due to the ongoing lockdown, revenue generation has come to a standstill.

Keeping the mounting losses in view, the PDT intends to operate cargo and parcel services. This apart, maintenance cost has also gone up due to technical problems that arise because of buses confining to depots due to lockdown restrictions. In Vishakhapatnam region, there are close to 4,500 permanent employees and 800 outsourcing staff in the department. Of them, 50 have been currently employed as ambulance drivers.

Launching goods and parcel services at a nominal cost is expected to yield desired results, especially in times of lockdown. As part it, RTC buses have already been availed to transport Rythu Bazaar farmers and medical staff. Going forward, these buses will be utilised for vegetable transportation and to transport products pertaining to medical and pharma companies along with other essential commodities.

Special permission will be sought by the PTD authorities to ply the buses without any hindrance to reach the respective destination. For better visibility, labels will be stuck on the buses carrying the goods. The move aims at meeting transport needs of the farmers and traders in times of lockdown and at the same time earning income to overcome the losses incurred thus far.

APSRTC, Visakhapatnam Regional Manager M Y Danam said, "Already, traders have booked a few buses to transport jaggery from Anakapalle. Apart from the existing goods vehicles, passenger buses will also be refabricated to accommodate the freight. However, traders are required to comply with lockdown regulations and can book the vehicles to transport the freight." Traders who want to transport the goods can contact 9959225583.