Visakhapatnam: Safety protocols being ignored at liquor outlets says TDP MLA P G V R Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam West MLA P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) on Friday pointed out that amid growing coronavirus cases, people made an appeal to the authorities concerned to take necessary action against the liquor outlets and ensure safety protocols.

Keeping this in view, the MLA wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to sort out a few burning issues.

The MLA mentioned in his letter that liquor shops continue to witness heavy rush and the long queues sans social distancing can cause the spread of the virus.

Ganababu requested the government to ensure practice of safety protocols at liquor outlets where the tipplers throng the stores on a daily basis. He further mentioned that the Intelligence Department completely failed to bring the matter to the Chief Minister's attention.

This apart, the MLA complained that the coronavirus treatment in corporate hospitals is not being implemented. He advised the government to conduct district-wise meetings with the private hospital managements.

Ganababu pointed out that common man has been badly affected due to the rise in prices of liquor, essential commodities, petrol and diesel during the pandemic and urged the government to look into these burning issues and resolve the same.