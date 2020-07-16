Visakhapatnam: Sanjeevini buses help to conduct more tests says MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is according top priority to education and medical fields, said MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy here on Thursday.

Inaugurating five Sanjeevini vehicles for Covid-19 test along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP M V V Satyanarayana, District Collector V Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner R K Meena, the MP said positive cases can be detected through intensified tests. Mobile buses will help to conduct more number of Covid tests in less time, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that five buses were allotted to the district and Andhra Pradesh has been conducting the highest number of corona tests in the country.

MLAs Karanam Dharmasri and Chetti Phalguna and Principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar participated in the programme.