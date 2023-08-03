Live
Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train to have halt at Samarlakota
The South Central Railway has announced some good news for train passengers stating that the Visakha-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will now have a halt at Samarlakota railway station.
The South Central Railway has announced some good news for train passengers stating that the Visakha-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will now have a halt at Samarlakota railway station. South Central Railway officials have confirmed that starting from today (Thursday), the Visakha-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train will make a stop at Samarlakota station through its Twitter handle.
The train departs from Visakha at 5.45 am and arrives at Samarlakota station at 7.15 am. Similarly, it departs from Secunderabad station at 3 pm and reaches Samarlakota station at 9.35 pm. This decision to provide a halt at Samarlakota station for the Vande Bharat Express has been made in response to the requests from the people and passengers of Kakinada district.
This new halting facility aims to enhance convenience and accessibility for passengers traveling on the Vande Bharat Express in the region.