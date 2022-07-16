Visakhapatnam: Seed balls distributed

Visakhapatnam: In a joint effort with HPCL towards the creation of a greener earth, Waltair Division has started spreading seed balls by the side of railway tracks from Friday.

The loco pilots, safai karmachari, crew and guards were given 60,000 seed balls to throw on the side of railway tracks.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy thanked the senior management of HPCL for partnering with the division in the green initiative. In an effort to increase the green cover, the initiative would help a lot, he added.