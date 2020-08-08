Visakhapatnam: SP B Krishna Rao expresses concern over deaths of 2 tribals

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam (Rural) district SP B Krishna Rao expressed his concern over the deaths of two tribals in a recent landmine explosion at Pedabayalu in Visakhapatnam Agency area.

He wondered why the civil society leaders did not respond to the killings of the innocent tribals.

Two tribals – Mondipalli Ajay Kumar and Mondipalli Mohan Rao of Chintalaveedi gram panchayat entered the Kondrum forest in search of their cattle. They were killed when they accidentally stepped on a mine planted at the spot.

According to the police, the landmines were allegedly planted by Maoists to target security forces. The SP said that strict action would be taken against such activities.