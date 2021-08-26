Visakhapatnam steel plant employees plan for Manava haram on August 29, seeks people's support

The leaders of the Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Committee have called for the success of the Manavaharam program to be held on the 29th of this month for the conservation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant against privatisation. He said the program would be carried out with 10,000 workers along a 10 km stretch of the national highway from Aganampudi to BHEL. The committee convener J Ayodhyaram said at a function organized at the local CITU office on Wednesday that people should be part of the Visakhapatnam steel conservation movement. He said all political parties in the state, except the BJP, had expressed support for the Steel Conservation Day celebrations on February 18.



It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote two letters to the Prime Minister seeking to keep Visakhapatnam Steel in the public sector and the Assembly sent a unanimous resolution. The GVMC also passed a unanimous resolution against the central government's decision at its first council meeting. The Committee opined that the central government was tyrannical in answering the questions asked by our MPs in the Parliament sessions. The event was attended by the struggle committee chairman D. Adinarayana and leaders of various trade unions.



The central government had clarified on several occasions that there is no going back on the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The centre said it is going to invite bidders soon.