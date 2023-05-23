Visakhapatnam: TDP lambasts government for unannounced power cuts

Visakhapatnam : People in Andhra Pradesh are suffering due to unannounced power cuts, said former MLA and TDP south constituency in-charge Gandi Babji.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he alleged that the YSRCP government cancelled the power sector agreements signed by the TDP government that aimed at solving power supply problems. With this, the domestic and commercial consumers were suffering a lot during the hot summer months, he added.

The former MLA said people were suffering from inconvenience as power supply was interrupted during the night.

He stated that the AP government is not able to provide uninterrupted power supply as promised even though they are imposing a burden on the people by increasing exorbitant charges on all sectors.

Babji criticised the YSRCP government for failing to provide TIDCO houses to the poor. He also alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government allotted houses to the followers of the ruling party instead of eligible beneficiaries.

He predicted that the YSRCP’s defeat in the upcoming elections is certain.