Visakhapatnam: Train services to be affected in Waltair division

Visakhapatnam : Owing to safety-related modernisation works at Duvvada railway station in Waltair Division, several train services will be affected.

Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special train (07467) leaving Visakhapatnam till May 7; Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam passenger special train (07466) leaving Rajahmundry till May 7; Kakinada-Visakhapatnam express train (17267) leaving Kakinada till May 7; Visakhapatnam-Kakinada express train (17268) leaving Visakhapatnam till May 7; Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express train (17219) leaving Machilipatnam till May 6; Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express train (17220) leaving Visakhapatnam till May 7; Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam express train (12784) leaving Secunderabad till May 6; Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad express train (12783) leaving Visakhapatnam till May 7; Puri-Tirupati express train (17479) leaving Puri on May 5; Tirupati-Puri Express train (17480) leaving Tirupati on May 5 and 6; Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker express train (22707) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6; Tirupati- Visakhapatnam Double Decker express train (22708) leaving Tirupati on May 5; Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday express train (22701) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6; Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Uday express train (22702) leaving Vijayawada on May 6; Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda express train (12861) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 6 and 7; Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam express train (12862) leaving Kacheguda on May 5 and 6; Bilaspur-Tirupati express train (17481) leaving Bilaspur on May 6; Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Duronto express train (22203) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 7; Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Duronto express train (22204) leaving Secunderabad on May 6 will be cancelled.

Short termination

Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri express (17239) train leaving Guntur till May 7 will be short terminated at Samalkot. Hence there will be no services of this train between Samalkot and Visakhapatnam. In return, Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri express (17240) will depart from Samalkot till May 8 instead of Visakhapatnam.

Guntur- Rayagada express train (17243) leaving Guntur till May 6 will be short terminated at Tuni. Hence there will be no services of this train between Tuni and Rayagada. In return, Rayagada-Guntur express (17244) will depart from Tuni till May 7 instead of Rayagada.

Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal express train (12718) leaving Vijayawada until May 7 will be short terminated at Anakapalli. Hence there will be no services of this train between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam. In return, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal express (12717) will start from Anakapalli until May 7 instead of Visakhapatnam.

Rescheduling

Hatia-Bengaluru express (12835) will be rescheduled to leave Hatia at 10:25 pm on May 2 ( 4 hours late). Jasidih-Tambaram express will be rescheduled to leave Jasidih at 5:20 pm on May 3 (4hrs late).

Tata-Yesvantpur express (18111) will be rescheduled to leave Tata at 10:35pm on May 4 (4hr late). CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark express (11019) will be rescheduled to leave CST Mumbai at 5.30 pm till May 4 (3hrs 30 minutes late). Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanti express (12804) will be rescheduled to leave Nizamiddin at 9.40 am on May 3 (4hrs 30 minutes late).

These modernisation works are inevitable and essential for the safe running of trains and for enhancing punctuality. People are requested to take note of the changes and plan accordingly.