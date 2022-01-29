Visakhapatnam: Uneven roads at Jayaprakash Nagar trouble commuters

Visakhapatnam: Uneven roads make way to Jayaprakash Nagar near Butchirajupalem. Because of the proximity to the main road, colony people need to put up with traffic woes.

Thatipudi reservoir pipeline passes right through the neighbourhood. Earlier, there were various concrete structures that stretched along the pipeline. Unable to withstand pressure, the pipeline used to give away during frequent intervals.

Since it has become an expensive affair to resolve the pipeline repair works, authorities concerned decided to demolish the buildings that dot the pipeline.

In order to keep this particular stretchencroachment-free, a proposal was made to construct a road here. With this, the traffic flow will also be streamlined at the main road.

Though a part of the road work has been completed by laying the gravel path, it is, however, left unfinished. "This has made the path very uncomfortable for the commuters to travel. Half of the route is covered with gravel. There is a need to make it commuter-friendly by laying at least a single layer road," opines Ramana, a resident of the colony.

Along with this road, a number of lanes are uneven in the neighbourhood as they were dug up to lay pipeline works earlier. For many, who take this route to commute on a regular basis, the cramped lanes plus the dug-up paths turn out to be risky to pass through.

Colony people demand that uneven roads have to be resolved at the earliest. Apart from this, the residents say, there is no other major issue that bothers them in the locality.