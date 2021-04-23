Visakhapatnam: Unit Approval Committee gives nod for setting up SEZ units

Visakhapatnam: Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of VSEZ, chaired by its Development Commissioner A Rama Mohan Reddy convened a meeting virtually approved setting up of SEZ units and expansion of existing IT/ITES based units in Telangana state.

The meeting approved setting up of 2 new units namely M/s Charnham India Private Limited, M/s Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation both in M/s Sundew Properties Ltd SEZ in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana both under IT/ITES sector.

Similarly, 3 units sought for expansion of existing IT/ITES are M/s Wipro Ltd, M/s HCL Technologies Ltd, and M/s Salesforce.com in M/s Sundew, Phoenix, and Divyasree NSL SEZs all located in RR district. Setting up of these new units as well as expansions will attract investment of Rs 787 crore and will generate employment to 6,088 and will achieve exports to the tune of Rs 4,974 cr over a period of 5 years.

The meeting was attended virtually by all the senior officials, the members of UAC, representative of DGFT, revenue, excise, customs, drug controller and TS IT, besides the units and developers, JDC, DDC and customs officials of VSEZ.

During 2020-21, the VSEZ made exports to the tune of Rs 1,13,975 crore out of which exports from Telangana were to the tune of Rs 83,525 crore and recorded an overall growth in the exports to the tune of 15% so far, compared to last year.