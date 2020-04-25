Visakhapatnam: Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30

Visakhapatnam: Permits of all vehicles, driving licences and validity of vehicle registrations have been extended till June-end. Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Authority (RTA) has given directions to all the Deputy Transport Commissioners (DTC) to this effect. If a vehicle's permit expired on February 1, it will be valid till June 30.

Elaborating the process, DTC, RTA, Visakhapatnam G C Raja Ratnam said, "The move aims at easing the difficulties faced by people in renewing the validity of the documents pertaining to the Motor Vehicles Act during the lockdown period. There will not be any cases filed against vehicle users to this effect."

Similarly, fitness certificates for school buses will be issued at a later date instead of during summer vacation. Fitness tests will be taken after the conclusion of the lockdown period, the DTC stated.

Meanwhile, RTA has arranged 41 private ambulances to tackle the emergency situation in times of novel coronavirus pandemic. Public Transport Department drivers have been appointed to operate the ambulances. Of the 41 ambulances, 20 have been allotted for rapid response teams and the rest was stationed at the Collectorate to cater to the emergency requirement.