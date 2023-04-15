Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division gets a big boost to infra development

Visakhapatnam: Close to two decades long pending and significant de-bottlenecking infrastructure projects of the Visakhapatnam complex of Waltair Division get a nod by the Railway Board.

In what seems to be a big boost to infrastructure development, traffic congestion woes would be resolved for another few decades once the projects get completed.

Twenty years before, the former railway officials had sent proposals to the Railway Board, demanding the third line between Duvvada and Simhachalam North stations in order to cater to the growing needs of the free movement of trains.

It was followed by the fourth line proposal as well. With Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy repeatedly taking the proposal forward to the board, the long pending projects were finally approved.

Apparently, the sanctioned de-bottlenecking infrastructure projects will enhance the throughput of the trains running through Waltair Division, reduce detention, bring down running time, increase speed and help in the seamless movement of coaching as well as goods trains.

The division was in need of these de-clogging works for expansion of its infrastructure which was highlighted at various levels.

Sanction of third and fourth lines between Duvvada- Simhachalam North stations, approval of third and fourth lines between Vadlapudi-Gate junction cabin including tie line between Gangavaram Port-Visakhapatnam steel plan, and sanction of rail flyover project between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North stations to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam.

Sharing details of the projects, the DRM said an amount of Rs.302.25 crore was sanctioned for the third and fourth lines between Duvvada and Simhachalam North for a length of 20.54-km.

While Rs.154.28 crore was sanctioned for the 12.04-km long stretch third and fourth lines between Vadlapudi Gate junction cabin, including the tie line between Gangavaram Port-Visakhapatnam steel plant at an estimated cost of Rs.183.65 crore.

Also, a flyover project was sanctioned between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam. Such works will be taken up shortly after observing all formalities and calling for tenders. "These projects will change the pace of development of railways as well as the region. Eventually, there is a scope for doubling the train services," Anup Satpathy mentioned.