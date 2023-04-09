Visakhapatnam: Water bottles now allowed in exam halls

Visakhapatnam: In what seems to be a relief to those appearing for SSC examinations, the school managements now allow them to carry a water bottle and a normal wrist watch inside the centres.

It may be recalled that The Hans India published an article recently regarding the woes faced by the Class X students as some of the centres denied access to water bottles and wrist watches inside the examination hall.

The issue was brought to the notice of City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, who in turn responded positively and ensured that the problem got resolved.

Responding to the challenges faced by the students and growing anxiety of the parents, the CP instructed the staff not to be so stringent with the students and allow them to carry water bottles and normal wrist watches after a thorough examination.

With students entering the examination hall with water bottles and wrist watches on Saturday, it comes as a huge relief for them.