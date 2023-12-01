Visakhapatnam: Welcoming future doctors in white coat ceremony

Visakhapatnam: The white coat ceremony for newly-joined 2023 batch MBBS students was held at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) at the campus here on Thursday.

Donning physician white coats, the incoming students took Hippocratic Oath for the first time. Noted Orthopedic specialist and Padma Shri recipient S Adinarayana Rao and his wife Dr Sashi Prabha attended as guests.

Addressing the students, they mentioned that medical care is a priority for society and physicians are privileged to provide that care and build trust with patients and their families.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane said by wearing the white coat, MBBS students were chosen to dedicate their lives to the health needs of society.

Moreover, the white coat gives a doctor an identity, confidence and respect and with it, comes more challenges and responsibilities, she added. GIMSR dean SP Rao said medicine is a noble profession and requires hard work, dedication, commitment, compassion and empathy.

He informed that for the first time in the country, GIMSR announced scholarships to students who scored good ranks in NEET. Around 40 per cent of students who joined the 2023 batch representing 19 states utilised the opportunity. As a part of the programme, the physician’s pledge was administered to the students.