Visakhapatnam: Yoga camp for youth concludes

Visakhapatnam: A yoga camp for youth initiated by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) concluded here on Sunday.

Attending as chief guest for the valedictory, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy stated that yoga is recommended for all-round development of mind, body and soul.

It is the responsibility of the parents to inculcate this ancient practice in every child so that they can lead a better future, the DRM said, while congratulating the ECoRWWO for teaching yoga and other health tips for the benefit of the children.

The yoga gurus were felicitated on the occasion for their contribution to the successful execution of the camp that saw a participation of more than 150 youths.

Apart from yoga, the youths were also taught stress management, time management, balanced diet, nutrition values and their impact on emotions and personality development.

Speaking on the occasion, ECoRWWO president Parijata Satpathy said increasing stress among youngsters is leading to hormonal imbalances. Overuse of gadgets changed the lifestyle of the youth, she observed.

During the programme, certificates were presented to the participants.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, senior divisional engineer (Coordination) AK Moharana, sports officer Praveen Bhati and other dignitaries were present.