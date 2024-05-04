Visakhapatnam: YSRCP cadre urged to work with dedication

Visakhapatnam : The ruling party west constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar exhorted the party leaders to work with single-minded focus to make the YSRCP win in the ensuing elections.

At a party cadre meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Anand Kumar said that the YSRCP rolled out several pro-poor welfare schemes and appealed to people to extend their support to the party in 2024 polls so that all the schemes will continue to be implemented in the state. Later, Anand Kumar welcomed a number of Jana Sena and TDP youths who joined the YSRCP in his presence. He encouraged them to explain the details of the ruling party’s manifesto along with their benefits and work towards its victory in the forthcoming elections.