Vishnu team wins hackathon grand finale

Amaravati: A team from Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT), Bhimavaram, emerged victorious in the Grand Finale of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon – 2025 by securing first place for the problem statement AQVH919.

The prestigious hackathon was organised under the aegis of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Foundation Stone Ceremony of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Centre.

Congratulating the winning team, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu lauded the students for their innovative approach and achievement. The message of appreciation was conveyed by College Principal Dr Mangam Venu.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the AQVH 2025 College SPOC, B Preethi, faculty mentor Mahaboob Hussain, and the team members — M Pavan Gopinath, Dheeruraj Varma, Pandu Rana Raju, Narasimha Naidu, T Gowthami, and Pooja Nigama — for their outstanding performance.

The team members expressed gratitude for the continuous guidance and motivation extended by Principal Dr M Venu, Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Dr R Srinivasa Raju and other faculty members.