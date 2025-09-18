Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrated

Anantapur: The Backward Classes Welfare Department, following the State government directives, celebrated Vishwakarma Jayanti with grandeur at Sri Potuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Temple here on Wednesday.

The event included special prayers, a lamp-lighting ceremony, and floral tributes to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect.

Senior advocate Guru Prasad presided, with Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana as chief guest, joined by dignitaries like ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma and Joint Collector Shiv Narayana Sharma and others. MP Lakshminarayana praised Vishwakarma as ‘divine craftsman’ and promoted government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana for artisans’ welfare. He assured continued support for Vishwa Brahmin community’s welfare and development.

JC Sharma emphasised preserving traditional skills and Vishwakarma’s inspiration for creativity and discipline. Cultural performances by BC welfare hostel students added vibrancy, and dignitaries distributed mementoes while extending festive greetings.