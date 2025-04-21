Visionary Chandrababu is a symbol of determination

Tirupati: The 75th birthday of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was celebrated with great fervor across Tirupati district on Sunday, marked by heartfelt tributes and special events.

Adding a unique touch to the celebrations, Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu spearheaded a special programme at the Senate Hall of Sri Venkateswara University with alumni. The event brought together Naidu’s childhood friends, former teachers, and associates, who shared personal anecdotes and reflections on his disciplined journey from a studious youth to a visionary political leader.

Ravi Naidu described the Chief Minister as “a leader the nation is proud of” and emphasized the importance of showcasing his inspiring life story to the younger generation. Former MLA Reddivari Rajasekhar Reddy and Prof. KM Naidu, who taught him economics, highlighted his early leadership qualities, deep interest in agriculture, and unwavering dedication to development.

Several dignitaries, including SVU Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof. M Bhupathi Naidu, were present to honor the occasion.

Elsewhere, TDP leaders held a special prayer at Alipiri’s Padala Mandapam, ceremoniously breaking coconuts for Naidu’s long life and continued service. Participants included Ravi Naidu, Tirupati TDP Parliamentary President G. Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, and former MLA M. Sugunamma.

Additionally, an Annadanam programme at the TDP office in Tirupati drew hundreds of participants, while TNSF leaders led by K. Hemanth Royal celebrated by cutting a large cake at MR Palli Anna canteen.