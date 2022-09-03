Viswarup falls ill during YSR death anniv programme

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup fell ill while participating in the death anniversary programme of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Amalapuram on Friday.

While talking to the party leaders, he fell down suddenly, YSRCP leaders said. He was immediately rushed to Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Amalapuram. From there he was shifted to Bollineni Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

According to doctors, Minister Viswarup was suffering from a neurological problem. The doctors who are currently treating the Minister said that his health condition is stable. It is said that the doctors advised the Minister to remain under supervision for two more days. According to sources, the Minister's family members believe that he should be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Rajamahendravaram MP Bharat Ram, former Amalapuram MP GV Harsha Kumar and others visited the Minister in the hospital. MP Bharat Ram said that Viswarup will be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. There is no need to worry about the Minister's health, he said.