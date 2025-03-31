Viswavasu Ugadi Asthanam held

Tirumala: Sri Viswavasu Ugadi Asthanam was held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Sunday.

After awakening Swamy varu with Suprabhatam at 3 am, Shuddhi was performed. At 6 am, a special offering is made to Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Sri Malayappa Swamy and Vishwaksenula Varu.

Around 7 am, a procession was taken around Vimana Prakaram. After that, Moolavirat and the festive idols are decked in new clothes followed by Panchaga Sravanam.

Ugadi Asthanam was conducted by Vedic pundits and priests at Bangaru Vakili as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in a grand manner.

Meanwhile, TTD has cancelled Arjitha Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjitha Brahmotsavam, in view of Ugadi.

Along with a few board members, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Peishkar Ramakrishna, Parupattedar Bala Subramanyam and other officers were also present.