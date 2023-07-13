VIT-AP signs MoU with ISDC, UK

Amaravati: VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ISDC, UK at VIT-AP University here on Tuesday (July 11).



As per the MoU, ISDC will offer globally recognised ISDC certificate in Digital Marketing to the BBA students of VSB pursuing Digital Marketing specialisation. For the BBA Fintech specialization students, ISDC will offer certificate in Fintech, with assessment and recognition from ACCA.

ISDC and VSB also entered into an agreement to offer ACCA professional certification to the B Com (Finance) students of the university, with 9 paper exemptions. Students enrolling for ACCA through VIT-AP would be required to appear for the remaining 4 papers at the ACCA Professional level only, with all the papers at Foundation level of ACCA being fully exempted.

D. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor of the university appreciated the efforts of VSB in offering professional certifications and industry connect to the students of VIT-AP university and hoped that maximum number of students get benefitted from this initiative. Rajesh Poonia, Zonal Head - South, ISDC highlighted the importance of ISDC certificate in Digital Marketing and said that the course contents include Digital Marketing Fundamentals, Inbound and Outbound Marketing, SEO, Web and Social Media Analytics which would be covered in 140 hours.

The Fintech certificate would be covered in 250 hours spread across 2 semesters, covering Business and Technology, Fintech, Fintech Application in Financial Services and Fintech Apps.