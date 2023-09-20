VIT-AP signs MoU with Pi Datacenters

Inavolu (Guntur ditrict): The VIT-AP University and the PI Datacenters signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the opening ceremony of the company’s new headquarters in Hyderabad’s Financial District.



Kalyan Muppaneni the founder and CEO of Pi Datacenters and Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University both signed the MOU on September 15, according to press release from the university here on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of ITE&C and Department of Industries and Commerce of Govt. of Telangana, US Consulate General (Acting) at Hyderabad Rebekah Drame, Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner Telangana and AP and Dr Ameet Chavan, Director of IIEC of VIT-AP University.

As per the MoU, Pi Datacenters will aid in executing awareness and capacity building programmes alongside promoting exchange of technical expertise and operational best practices in data centre management and security that ensures top-tier performance, reliability, and data protection. Activities also include seminars, workshops, student internships, and faculty training.

Pi Datacenters has India’s first Greenfield and World’s fourth largest uptime Tier IV certified hyper scale data centre, with locations in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kochi, among others. VIT-AP offers a well-rounded development environment for students, with a focus on computer science specialties. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) facilitates a robust platform, reinforcing specialised programmes offered at VIT-AP, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Block chain, Internet of Things, and Data Analytics.