VIT celebrates 40th anniversary

Vellore: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) celebrated its 40th anniversary (Ruby Jubilee) with former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu taking part as chief guest and inaugurating the celebrations at Sarojini Naidu ladies hostel block and RG Tower staff quarters in VIT, Vellore on November 12.

Duraimurugan, minister for water resources, Tamil Nadu, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Dr Sekar Viswanathan and Dr G V Selvam, executive Director Dr Sandhya Pentareddy and assistant vice-president Kadhambari S Viswanathan were present.

Addressing the students, Venkaiah Naidu observed that the government should focus on education, health and agriculture as these were the primary thrust areas for all-round development which needed its help and support.

He said, “Each one of you have to strive to attain your full potential and also seek to give back to society its due. We must leverage technology to democratise education and to take learning to the last mile. Quality education must become accessible and affordable to all, especially the rural poor.”

VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan in his presidential address urged Central and state governments to accord more priority to education and allot more funds for education. Education will help uplift people’s lives and provide them with a good livelihood.

Dr G Viswanathan urged the Central government to either remove GST for education institutions or reduce it to 5 percent so that the cost of education can be brought down, which in turn would benefit students.

Minister for water resources Duraimurugan said that VIT initially gained fame among the people of Tamil Nadu, and now worldwide.