VIT & TNMGRMU sign MoU for research on AI-driven healthcare research

Vijayawada: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University (TNMGRMU) has entered partnership to foster collaborative research in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise this initiative that includes: cooperation in teaching, joint research, socially conscious product design and technology transfer.

The MoU was signed by Dr GV Selvam, Vice-President, VIT; and Dr K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of TNMGRMU in the presence of Dr T Thyagarajan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of VIT Chennai, Dr SP Thyagarajan, Advisor to Chancellor and Dr K Sivasangeetha, Registrar of TNMGRMU.

The MoU focuses on fostering joint research at national and international levels, Ph.D. supervision, submission of R&D proposals, joint publications, development of new technologies and joint patent filing.

In addition, the agreement promotes clinical validation processes, ethical clearances, and other collaborative activities that support translational research and innovation.

Through this partnership, VIT and TNMGRMU aim to significantly raise the bar for collaborative research, and societal impact in the healthcare sector.

Under this collaboration, both institutions will also jointly work to enhance the quality of training and research through initiatives such as: exchange of students pursuing Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes; faculty exchange programs, project guidance, to utilise facilities at both the institutions; conduct of co-hosted seminars, workshops, hackathons, and conferences periodically from time to time and others.

