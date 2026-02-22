VITOPIA-2026 opens with ethnic rally

Vijayawada: VITOPIA-2026, the four-day annual sports and cultural festival of VIT-AP University, was inaugurated on Friday with great enthusiasm on the university campus. The event, scheduled from February 21 to 24, began with ‘Vasudaikam,’ a vibrant state-wise ethnic rally showcasing India’s cultural diversity.

Students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the North-Eastern states, along with participants from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ghana and Cameroon, took part in the rally dressed in traditional attire. The campus came alive with colourful performances and regional dances, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity.

Vice-Chancellor Dr P Arulmozhivarman highlighted the importance of holistic development, stating that VITOPIA offers students a platform to explore talents beyond academics and nurture leadership skills. Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti said the festival symbolises cultural harmony and collective effort. Faculty members, organisers and students attended the inaugural ceremony.