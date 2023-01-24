Viveka murder case papers shifted to Hyderabad

Kadapa(YSR District): In the wake of former minister Vivekananda Reddy murder trail transfered to Telangana State, all required crucial documents including charge sheets related to Yerra Gangi Reddy, Gujjula Umasankar Reddy, Y. Sunil Kumar Yadav, Sk Dasthagiri, and importantly two charge sheets of Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy, and 3,200 plus testimonies of evidences, other papers were shifted from Kadapa district session court to principal CBI court in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

After completion of necessary official formalities following orders of principal district sessions Judge the CBI slueths shifted the papers in 3 boxes to principal CBI court in Hyderabad amid tight security this evening.

It may be recalled that following plea of Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr N. Sunitha Supreme Court has delivered the verdict in transferring the trail related Vivekananda Reddy murder case to Telangana State on 29th November 2022.

Meanwhile it is said to have the CBI slueths reportedly said to have as part of ongoing probe the CBI slueths willing to stay two more days in the district.

On other side Avinash Reddy has participated in various developmental programmes in Vempalle and Chakrayapet mandals on Tuesday.