Vizag city has enormous scope for development in various sectors: GVL

Visakhapatnam: Seeing enormous scope for development in tourism, IT, defence and petroleum, shipping, educational sectors and mega industries in Visakhapatnam, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao wondered what the present government had done except for labelling Centre's achievements as its own and indulging in land grabbing.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the MP targeted Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue. Though the Chief Minister has announced to construct lakhs of houses, the MP questioned, why the houses already constructed have not been handed over to the beneficiaries. "N Chandrababu Naidu in the past and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the present Chief Minister have been playing with the poor man's lives by not distributing the houses sanctioned by the Centre," the MP pointed out.

Further, GVL questioned the government how it could deny permission to 30,000 residents of Dandu Bazaar who have been living in the locality for the past 40 years in the name of Waqf. However, Daspalla lands were released and permissions were granted immediately. The Chief Minister should conduct a review on these issues if he really cared for the poor, the MP demanded.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that Daspalla hills land scam was worth Rs.4,000 crore. He recalled that Botcha Satyanarayana had stated that any violation in the construction in future on Rushikonda hills by the then government would be pulled down. "However, the minister is resorting to encroachment of the same," Vishnu Kumar Raju said, accusing the ruling party of bringing poor man's lands under 22A section.