Vizag edition of Alt Hack commences

Visakhapatnam: A large number of students participated in the Vizag edition of 'Alt Hack' that began here on Friday. Organised by the blockchain and Web 3.0 education pioneer, IBC, the event intends to empower student innovators of Andhra Pradesh to learn new technologies and create solutions using Web 3.0 by bringing in industry orientation to the students from key industry leaders, train them in functional and technology stacks and help them come up with path-breaking ideas and building them.

Taking part in the hackathon, director of NASSCOM Centre of Excellence IoT and AI Kalyan Mangalapalli underlined the importance of industry-institute interaction is essential for ensuring practice meets theory across all functional areas. President of Gayatri Vidya Parishad P Srinivasa Rao said learning for the students should go beyond classrooms and it should include exploring new technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, joint director of AP Innovation Society Ch Lavanya said hackathons help students work together with industry leaders and exchange ideas.

Founder and CEO of IBC P Abhishek mentioned that it was a productive platform for the students to be guided by the top mentors and gain hands-on experience in technologies.

The platform aims at bringing in participants to learn, ideate, brainstorm and come up with innovative concepts. The event that commenced on Friday will continue till December 23.