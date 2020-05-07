Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi Calls For Emergency Meet Of NDMA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the wake of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam at LG Polymers factory in the early hours of Thursday. Prime Minister Modi also said that he spoke to officials of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the situation arising out of the toxic gas leakage.

Spoke to officials of MHA(Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/kQkjCDA8ve — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Seven people have been reported dead due to the leak of styrene gas and hundreds of others are said to be in distress. The Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang put the number of casualties due to the gas leak at seven so far. Doctors say that the toll could well rise. At around 3 am on Thursday styrene gas leaked out of LG polymers factory in Visakhapatnam leading to the death of 7 individuals and hundreds of others affected with breathing difficulties. The condition of 20 people admitted with severe breathing difficulties, is stated to be critical.

The leakage of toxic gas has now been checked by emergency teams, according to media reports. The Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation and is in touch with state government officials. Andhra Pradesh chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is reported to be travelling to Visakhapatnam to take stock of the situation. He has also directed officials to probe the cause of the toxic gas leakage. Twenty seven experts trained in industrial gas leakage disasters from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into the relief and rescue operations and have completed more than 90% of the evacuation.