Vizag gets a Covid vaccine trial centre

Visakhapatnam: A vaccine trial centre for Covid-19 was launched at Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Saturday.

The facility, located at rural health training centre in Simhachalam, was launched as a part of the Mission Covid Suraksha.

Inaugurated by Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, AMC principal PV Sudhakar, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, among others, the vaccine trial centre is one of the 19 sites identified across the country and the first centre in two Telugu-speaking states.

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) as a government enterprise has been identified by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to effectively implement Mission Covid Suraksha by setting up a Mission Implementation Unit.

