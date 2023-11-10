Vizag: Parks to get facelift in city

Visakhapatnam: Parks are being developed in the city for people’s convenience, relaxation and children’s entertainment, said mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Laying foundation stone for various development works in three parks at 28th ward Nehru Nagar here on Thursday, the Mayor said development works have been carried out at the Library Park, Loyola Park and Children’s Park. Similarly, she said, construction of a BT road in Nehru Nagar will be completed soon.

An amount of Rs.87.37 lakh was invested on grills, compound wall, RCC sitting benches, painting, flooring and play equipment for children will be provided in the parks, she informed.

The mayor instructed the GVMC engineering officials and the contractor to complete road works at the earliest and make it available for the public.

East constituency coordinator and Member of Parliament M V V Satyanarayana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made plans for a comprehensive development of Visakhapatnam. He mentioned that huge resources are being spent to develop the city on all fronts.

Ward corporator Palla Appalakonda, zonal commissioner Siva Prasad, YSRCP leader Palla Durga Rao and GVMC engineering officials participated in the programme.