Vizag South is witnessing huge development, says MLA

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that the coalition government is keen on meeting all the promises made.

Taking part in the spectacles distribution camp organised by the 32nd ward corporator Kandula Nagaraju at Allipuram on Saturday, the MLA said the South constituency which did not witness any growth in the past five years, has witnessed several developmental works after the NDA government came to power. “In 32nd ward too, development works will be initiated soon,” Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav assured.

In the past one-and-half years, the MLA said, the NDA government has taken up development projects worth crores of rupees across Andhra Pradesh. “Special focus is paid on Visakhapatnam. A number of incentives have been announced by the state government to attract industries and generate lakhs of jobs,” he reiterated.

The MLA said that efforts will be made up to build pucca houses for the weaker sections residing at Yedu Gudula area.