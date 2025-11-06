Live
- Guntur boys lift overall championship
- Guv conferred honorary doctorate
- City bizz school invited for global paper presentation
- BJP protests to protect the sanctity of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Four Ways Indian Traders Can Benefit After the U.S. 50% Tariff Episode
- SIO condemns CM Revanth’s remarks, demands apology
- BJP MLA accuses CM of insulting India’s secular fabric
- Telangana govt reconstitutes State Council for Clinical Establishments
- Four, including minor, held for brutal murder
- Karthika Pournami rush at Durga temple
Vizag students to be trained in JEE, NEET
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav lauded the role of training institutes in promoting the career and education of...
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav lauded the role of training institutes in promoting the career and education of students.
Inaugurating the classroom coaching centre of Rajasthan-based Allen Career Institute Private Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he appreciated the institute for setting up the shop in Visakhapatnam which is getting developed on all fronts.
The institute’s vice-president Mahesh Yadav said that the institute is making its presence in Andhra Pradesh and that it is launching its next centre in Vijayawada.
Along with cash rewards, the institute is providing 90 percent scholarship to candidates for getting trained in JEE, NEET, Olympiads, etc.
Next Story