Vizag students to be trained in JEE, NEET

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav lauded the role of training institutes in promoting the career and education of students.

Inaugurating the classroom coaching centre of Rajasthan-based Allen Career Institute Private Limited in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he appreciated the institute for setting up the shop in Visakhapatnam which is getting developed on all fronts.

The institute’s vice-president Mahesh Yadav said that the institute is making its presence in Andhra Pradesh and that it is launching its next centre in Vijayawada.

Along with cash rewards, the institute is providing 90 percent scholarship to candidates for getting trained in JEE, NEET, Olympiads, etc.