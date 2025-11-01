Vizag to host three major int’l maritime events in 2026

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnamwill host three major international maritime events in February 2026.

They are ‘International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026’, ‘Exercise MILAN 2026’ and ‘Indian Ocean Naval Symposium’ (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.

Scheduled to be hosted from February 15 to 25 next year, they mark India's maiden conduct of the major maritime events.

Invitations have been dashed out to navies from across the globe to participate in this historic gathering in Visakhapatnam, India's eastern maritime gateway and home to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The convergence is a major operational manifestation of this vision, demonstrating India's commitment to being a ‘preferred security partner’ for all friends and partners.

Visakhapatnam's favourable infrastructure, strategic location, and maritime museums make it an ideal host for the prestigious maritime exercises.

Coordinated preparations by the Indian Navy along with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture at national level and government of Andhra Pradesh, local administration at the state level would ensure seamless execution of the landmark convergence.

With the major events lined up in Visakhapatnam, the region is set to witness significant economic benefits through hospitality, tourism and service sector activities.

The event will feature a Presidential Fleet Review at Sea by the President of India, showcasing indigenous platforms including INS Vikrant, India's first domestically built aircraft carrier, Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes, reflecting India's transformation into a 'Builder's Navy'. A fleet of Indian Navy ships would join a diverse congregation of ships from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and merchant marines.

The sea and harbor phases of exercise MILAN will focus on interoperability, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, air defence and search-and-rescue operations.

The International City Parade will feature contingents from participating navies, Indian Army, and Indian Air Force marching through Visakhapatnam’s iconic beachfront, the RK Beach, showcasing maritime diplomacy directly to citizens.

An International Maritime seminar will gather maritime strategists, defence officials, academics, and industry leaders to discuss contemporary issues including maritime collaboration, technology and humanitarian support.

The IONS Conclave of Chiefs, during which the Indian Navy would assume chairmanship for the second time (2025-2027), will bring together Naval Chiefs from 25 members, 9 observers, and the invited nations to deliberate on maritime security, HADR, and information sharing.

India's IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition hosting 20 foreign navies and reached greater heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR welcoming navies from around the world.

While exercise MILAN, launched in 1995 with four navies at Port Blair, has evolved into a premier multilateral exercise with the participation of navies across the globe in Visakhapatnam last year.

The convergence transforms naval tradition into strategic cooperation, turning this grand spectacle into meaningful diplomacy and operational synergy. Apparently, it would strengthen India’s position as a responsible maritime power committed to mutual advancement, holistic security, and growth across regions.