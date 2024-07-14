Vizag Warriors march towards finals in APL

Visakhapatnam : The Vizag Warriors impressively advanced towards the finals in the third season of the Andhra Premier League (APL).

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the team and the city of Vizag, showcasing immense talent and potential that exist in the region.



Stating that the team demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication, CEO of Pulsus Group and Vizag Warriors franchise owner Gedela Srinubabu said that Vizag is a city with a vision to develop its own IPL team and steps are taken to lay the foundation for that dream.

The team boasts a strong line-up with local talent, including captain KS Bharath from Vizag and experienced Ashwin Hebbar, who had earlier played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The APL’s primary objective is to discover and nurture talent, preparing them for national and international cricket tournaments.

In celebration of reaching the finals, a meet was organised to honour the team’s remarkable journey.

