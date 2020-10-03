Vizianagaram: 29 students test coronavirus positive after going to school

Vizianagaram students Coronavirus: Around 29 students from two Zilla Parishad high schools are tested coronavirus positive after attending classes in their schools. These incidents are occurred in Vizianagaram district. Actually, the government of Andhrapradesh is conducting classes over Doordarshan Sapthagiri channel for class 9 and 10. Later the government has taken declarations from the parents of the schools and asked them to send their students to schools where the teachers are available to teach and clarify the doubts. The ZP High schools Gantyada of Vizianagaram district has around 200 students in class 9 and 10. They have been attending the classes regularly for the past few days.

P.Nagasai, the headmaster of ZPHS Gantyada said 'On 1 October the medical and health department has undertaken medical tests for the students here. Later around 20 are tested positive with coronavirus. We have informed this to the higher officials and requested to take necessary steps on this issue.' She said. Now all the infected students are alerted and the medical officials are tracing out the students, who went to their natives villages and to their relative's homes. Dr.S.V.Ramana Kumari district medical and health officials stated that 20 students from ZP high school, Gantyada are tested positive and now they are tracing out for the primary contracts and secondary contracts of the children. All the students would be traced out shortly and will admit them in a hospital, provide special care.' She said. Similarly nine students are tested positive in ZP High school Datti of Dattirajeru of Vizianagaram district. The medical and health staff have administered medical tests for 120 students and for 10 teachers of this Dattirajeru school. On Saturday the results out and nine of the students are confirmed as positive. Two of the students are advised for home isolation and seven are admitted at Covid care centre at JNTU College of Engineering.

Minister for medical and health Alla Nani responded on this issue and spoke to the district collector M.Haijawaharlal, instructed to take all measures to provide the best treatment and utmost care for the children. All the infected students should be closely monitored and their health conditions also should be observed regularly. Nani directed the health staff to conduct medical tests for the parents of the children and distribute the medical kits to all infected. Nothing to worry as the government would take care of them with all efforts. All the students should make use of masks and washing of hands frequently in schools. The government would take care of the students and protect them.