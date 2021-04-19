Vizianagaram: 57,238 students covered under Vidya Deevena

Vizianagaram: Collector Dr M Hari Jawaharlal said that the State government is giving more importance for education and providing every facility and supporting the students in all aspects.

On Monday, he launched the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and said that 57,238 students in this district were availing the scheme and Rs 29.22 crore has been credited into the accounts of the parents of these students.

The Collector advised the students to avail the scheme and study with commitment to reach higher positions.

The Collector and other officials, parents of the students who have derived benefit under the scheme have interacted with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a video-conference and explained how the welfare schemes are helping the poor families to sustain during this difficult period.

The Collector said that Vidya Deevena is a boon for students who come from the downtrodden sections to continue their education and attain higher positions without any burden on parents.

K Rajyalakshmi, a mother of two children, who received benefit under the scheme, said that it's a great support for their family and her sons are happily continuing their education without any financial burden on her husband.