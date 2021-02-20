Vizianagaram: 58 sarpanches elected unanimously

Vizianagaram: The district administration has completed the arrangements for fourth and final phase of gram panchayat elections scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Over 4.46 lakh voters from 10 mandals in two Assembly constituencies are expected to exercise their franchise.

Out of 296 village panchayats, sarpanches have been unanimously elected in 58 panchayats. Polling will be held for the remaining 238 panchayats. As many as 845 ward members have also been elected unanimously. Elections will be held for 1,947 ward member posts.

Polling will be held for 10 mandals from Vizianagaram and Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituencies in the final phase of panchayat elections. In all 1,947 polling stations have been set up.

The polling process will be monitored by 108 returning officers, 3,070 polling officers, 50 zonal officers and 98 route officers. As many 83 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and 51 are complicated centres.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal, Joint Collector GC Kishore and other senior officers have undertaken a whirlwind tour of different mandals and supervised the arrangements for polling and distribution of election material.

The Collector visited Kothavalasa polling centre and instructed the staff to be cautious and take utmost care till the competition of the elections process.