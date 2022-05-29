Vizianagaram: 59-year-old cop bags 5 medals in masters sports

Vizianagaram: A 59-year-old cop working with Vizianagaram district police has delivered outstanding performance in national masters athletics and bagged five medals.

The government of India has organised 41st National level masters athletics competitions in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu for three days. The sports persons and athletes from all over India participated in the event held for three days (May 20,21,22).

V Krishnam Naidu aged around 59 years working as head constable in S Kota police station represented the Andhra Pradesh in 55 years plus category in the sports meet.

He bagged three gold medals in 400, 800 and 1500 meters running competition and won bronze medal in 100×4 relay running race and won silver medal in 400×4 meters relay category.

SP M Deepika Patil appreciated him for his spirit in sports and stated that the other cops should be inspired by him and concentrate on extra-curricular activities.