Vizianagaram: All set for Pydithalli festival today

Vizianagaram: The fort city of Vizianagaram wears a festive look as the mega event Sirimanu Utsav is going to be celebrated in a grand manner on Tuesday.

On Monday, hereditary chairperson of the temple P Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with his wife Suneela Gajapathi visited Goddess Pydithalli and offered silk clothes to the deity.

The temple authorities have received him with temple protocols. Speaking after having darshan of Goddess Pydithalli, Ashok said that he prayed to the Goddess wishing prosperity for the people.

On the eve of the festival, locals offered roosters and goats besides Sare and Pasupu Kumkuma to the Goddess. Following the demand, the price of the country hen has gone up to Rs 900 per kilo.

Police are taking strict measures to control the traffic on the main road where the Sirmanu procession would be held. All the roads are blocked with barricades and vehicular traffic is restricted on these roads.

Cloth shops are witnessing a good business as it is an age-old tradition to offer Sare to the Goddess.