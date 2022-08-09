Vizianagaram: Awareness programme held on female adolescent health

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering (Autonomous) conducted an awareness programme on adolescent female health through WOW (World Of Women) mobile application. Sushma Kallam, co-founder of Rural Health Link Inc addressed the girl students and created awareness on onset of puberty, periods, timing and characteristics of periods. She highlighted the importance of women health and different issues that women are facing. She also emphasised on the need for a secure platform where women can ask question without being worried about privacy.

Sushma also explained the benefits of using WOW app which focuses on women health. She said it is easier to get information related to periods through period tracker, Gyenic problems, cycle duration changes and blood flow fluctuations while using this app.

Dr Y M C Sekhar, vice-principal, highlighted the importance of women's health in building a healthier and stronger society. Dr M Sarah Kamala Kumari, N Shanmukh Rao and others attended the programme.