Vizianagaram: Bhudevipeta village lauded for supplying fresh-water and Swachh Bharat program

The Rural Water Supply SE K Sivananda Kumar said that Bhudevipeta village in Vizianagaram has been selected as the most responsive village in the Gajapatjinagaram mandal in supplying fresh water and the Swachh Bharat program in the district. Addressing a gram sabha organized to mark Gandhi Jayanti as part of the Jalajivan Mission program organised at the village panchayat office on Saturday, he said that 144 families in the village have been given a complete good water tap connection.



DPO Subhashini, who was present at the meeting, took a look at the village and congratulated Bhudevipeta village sarpanch Kanakala Praveena, RWS staff for being at the forefront of greenery, cleanliness, and freshwater connections.



Later, villagers along with officials listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech who congratulated Bhudevipeta village via video conference. Tehsildar Aruna Kumari, MPDO Kishore Kumar, MP Bellana Gnanadeepika, Sarpanch K Praveena, YSRCP District Youth General Secretary Kanakala Subrahmanyam, senior leaders Bellana Trinatha Rao and Mandala Suresh were present on the occasion.