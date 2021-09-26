Vizianagaram: Chinna Srinu unanimously elected ZP chairperson

Vizianagaram: Majji Srinivasa Rao popularly known as Chinna Srinu, was elected ZP chairperson here on Saturday.

Srinu is a close relative of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. Chinna Srinu was elected as ZPTC from Merakamudidam mandal. He had played a key role in the YSRCP winning nine Assembly seats. Election was held for the post of ZP chief post on Saturday and Srinu was elected unanimously.

YSRCP has won all 34 ZPTCs in the district. With all the ZPTCs backing the candidature of Srinu for the Zilla Parishad chairperson post, Srinu was elected as the new ZP chairman.

Presiding officer and Collector A Surya Kumari conducted the oath-taking ceremony for all the elected ZPTCs and to the ZP chief. ZPTC of Salur A Anilkumar and M Bapujinaidu of Garugubilli were elected vice-chairperson of the Zilla Parishad.

Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani and Minister Botcha Satyanarayana have attended the programme and advised the elected body to extend the best services to people and get name and fame for the Zilla Parishad.

The Collector advised the new members to mingle with society and listen to the needs and demands of the public. Botcha Satyanarayana said that the local body elections stand as referendum to the two-and-half years of administration of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. MLAs and other officials participated in the programme.