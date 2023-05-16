Vizianagaram: Collector S Nagalakshmi orders completion of land acquisition

Vizianagaram : Collector S Nagalakshmi instructed the revenue officials to complete the land acquisition for proposed central tribal university. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently in a meeting held at Bhogapuram during the foundation stone laying ceremony for international airport said that the government will start works for tribal university soon. Accordingly, district administration is expediting the pending works in this connection. During the review conducted on the university works, joint collector Mayur Ashok explained that they had acquired 562 acre land in Marrivalasa and Chinamedapalli villages and paid compensation as per the government norms. Later, the collector directed the officials to start the works to provide basic facilities like power supply, laying roads, water supply. She told them to start electricity works with the available Rs 48 lakh funds immediately.

She asked the APTransco officials to replace the heavy transmission towers existing in the lands. Water supply works should be undertaken at a cost of Rs 7 crore and six lanes highway works should be started at a cost of Rs 16 crore, she added.

Later, Prof Kattamani, vice-chancellor of the university, said that the prestigious university is a boon for the students for acquire knowledge with international standards. DRO M Ganapathi Rao and others took part in the review.