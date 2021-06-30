Vizianagaram Couple Suicide: Dead bodies found near Thotapalli barrage after two days

The tragedy took place in the Vizianagaram district where a couple committed suicide by jumping into the Nagavali river at Thotapalli barrage in Garugubilli mandal. A couple of days ago, the couple took a selfie video of themselves committing suicide and sent it to friends.

According to police, they could not be traced at Thotapalli barrage. It is suspected that the couple may have jumped into the barrage. The bodies of the two were found floating in the Nagavali river on Wednesday morning after being searched for days with the help of swimmers. The police rushed them to the hospital for postmortem.

The police identified the dead as Rakesh from Bobbili and a girl from Kurupam. It seems that the two were married and committed suicide when the family members did not agree. The couple, who arrived at the barrage on a Scooty a few days ago, took a selfie video back there for a while and then put it on their WhatsApp status.



While the girl posted WhatsApp status stating that her uncle Mouli was responsible for their death. The two tied each other with chunni and jumped into the river and committed suicide. Both families are weeping over the death of their children.