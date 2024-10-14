Vizianagaram decks up for Pydithalli festival

Vizianagaram: The historical Vizianagaram city is completely decked up for Pydithalli festival and on Sunday and Monday the district administration is organising Vizianagaram Utsav to attract the people and ignite festive mood among the them. On Tuesday, the Pydithalli Sirimanu Utsav will be held and on Monday Tholellu Sambaram will be organised. For the prestigious festival, the city wears a festive look as all the junctions and roads are decorated with glittering lighting.

A DWCRA Bazaar with more than 200 stalls from across the country has been opened and thousands of people are visiting the stalls, purchasing handicrafts and others. Several cultural and entertainment programmes are planned for the festival in which the prominent television and movie artistes are expected to take part. They will be organised at Ayodhya Maidan.

Jabardast comedy skits and musical night will also be arranged at Ayodhya Maidan. Meanwhile, fruit and flower exhibition was inaugurated by Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu at the Music College and it has been attracting the huge public.

Different verities of vegetables, fruits and flowers are exhibited. Vegetable carvings are attracting the children at the exhibition.

A colourful laser show was held at the fort and it has turned into an additional attraction for students and children.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MP K Appala Naidu, Collector B R Ambedkar and others have been overseeing the arrangements for the past two weeks to ensure better facilities for the people. Repair works to the potholes have been carried out and roads in Vizianagaram city have received a facelift.

Adequate arrangements have been for drinking water supply and TRANSCO officials have been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Pydithalli festival. As many as 2,000 police personnel are being deployed for security and to ensure free flow of traffic.

VIPs like officials from other districts and people’s representatives are already visiting the temple to take blessings of Goddess Pydithalli. A science exhibition has also been opened at the fort in which various models were displayed by school students. Parents visiting the expo are thrilled to see the exhibits and lauding the talent displayed by students.