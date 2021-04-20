Vizianagaram: Deputy CM Pushpasreevani insists she is a tribal

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani, who received a notice from AP High Court to file a counter on a petition questioning her ST status, asserted that she belongs to Konda Dora community which was a Scheduled Tribe and alleged that some people were targeting her with personal agenda to defame her.

In a video released on Tuesday, Pushpasreevani explained that her sister Rama Tulasi was denied a teacher post in 2008 not because of caste issue but she was a non local. "I got a caste certificate in 2014 from the authority concerned. My forefathers belong to TD Parapuram of Palakonda constituency in Srikakulam district . The petitioners can visit this village and get the complete details regarding my caste and family. But my political rivals are targeting me to defame me.

They are jealous of me and filing these false and fake petitioners. I am confident that courts would ensure justice to me," she said in the video.