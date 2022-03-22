Vizianagaram: Disha Jagruthi Yatra launched to spread awareness among students, women

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police has launched 'Disha Jagruthi Yatra' to create awareness among the girl students and women and to prevent atrocities.

An eight-member team of women constables would tour 443 kilometres in the coming 10 days covering 23 police stations en route and organise meetings and awareness programmes for students in colleges and schools. The cops would explain to the students about good touch and bad touch and even sensitise them about Disha mobile app and explain how it would work and how to avail the help and services of police.

District Collector A Suryakumari launched the Disha Jagruti Yatra by flagging off the bike rally along with DLSA chairperson Laxmirajyam and SP M Deepika on Monday.

Deepika Patil has come up with a new initiative called Disha Jagruti Yatra, a novel campaign to create awareness among the schoolchildren on good touch-bad touch, consequences of love trap and elopement, sexual harassment against women and usage of Disha mobile app.

As a part of this Disha Jagruti Yatra, an eight-member team of women constables will visit at least 23 schools across the district on Disha bikes and Disha Prachara Radham to create awareness among the children especially girls. They will explain 3rd to 6th class students about good touch-bad touch, 7th to 10th class students on POCSO Act and consequences of love trap and elopement. They will also create awareness on usage of Disha app to students, teachers and parents with the help of local police station staff.

SP M Deepika said, "We have registered 87 cases under POCSO Act including 47 cases related to love trap and elopement in the past one year. Minor girls become victims due to lack of awareness on consequences of love trap and elopement.

Therefore, I have launched Disha Jagruti Yatra to create awareness among the schoolchildren on good touch-bad touch and consequences of love trap and elopement and usage of Disha app. A team of eight women constables will visit the 23 schools on Disha bikes and stay in hostels in this yatra. They will conduct awareness programmes to the children. They will arrange complaint box in washrooms of the schools for children. Local Mahila Police will check the complaint box regularly and forward the same to the concerned police station," she said.